How to build a great pub in five, easy steps: 1) Don’t have quite enough chairs in the room everyone wants to be in, so strangers loiter until there are no more strangers. 2) Serve only a few tap beers (because choices are overrated), and have a permanent “special” named for the owner’s dog (which is named for a whiskey). 3) Offer the city’s best chicken pot pies, made by the owner’s daughter. 4) Make it look and feel like it’s been there for ages, when it hasn’t. 5) There is no step five, because making a great pub like the Prodigal can be just that simple, folks.