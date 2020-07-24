Best Fries

Sometimes a massive pile of salty, fatty snack food is exactly what a human being needs and deserves. The Naughty Greek knows this. The Naughty Greek understands. The fries are, as described, naughty—thin, crispy, and ruddy with seasoning. More importantly, they’re half-buried in a snowdrift of crumbled feta cheese and herbs. Is it unconventional to eat your French fries with a fork? Perhaps. But if it means cramming as much cheese and potato in your mouth as possible, you’ll get no argument from us. Stuff some of these babies in your gyro, if you want. It won’t hurt, and we won’t judge.



