Best Happy Hour (Late Night)

When the doors open for brunch at the Lowbrow, there’s a blitz. Parties of friends line up in their puffy vests for breakfast tacos and cava bellinis. But patience is the ultimate virtue at the Kingfield haunt. Once the sun goes down and the brunchers garage their Volvos, the real party starts. The atmosphere relaxes, and a casual neighborhood vibe takes over the chaos. Beers and wine are half off from 9 to 10:30 p.m. So are nachos, you lush, so get two orders. Sunday night is showtime, though. Fend off the Scaries with a half-price bottle of wine starting at 4 p.m.