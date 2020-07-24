Best Sandwich

Any good torta starts with quality bread, and this is no exception. Manny’s broad, fluffy white roll has a delightful chew, doesn’t scrape the roof of your mouth, and is toasted to perfection on their sizzling flat top. Add a gracious smear of deftly seasoned refried beans and then top with Manny’s twist on Cubano meats: ribbons of slightly sweet ham and slices of tender pork loin in lieu of softer-cooked pork roasts often found on cubanos. These salty, savory meats are draped in melty cheese, then get refreshing lettuce, tomato, and onion, plus some cooling avocado, and pickled jalapenos for a final pucker of acid and heat.

