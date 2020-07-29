Best Breakfast on the Go

Everyone (and we mean everyone) loves an egg on a bun, done just right. For proof, look no further than the bowels of City Hall, where letter carriers on break, battle-hardened lawyers pausing between rounds, office drones, and civil servants all queue up just to wait for a fistful of greatness: the Chewery’s #1 Breakfast Sandwich. Made ooey-gooey with egg, pecan-smoked bacon, cheddar, and maple aioli on an onion-cheddar bialy, this eminently portable day-starter costs six bills, demands just as many napkins, and is made even more enjoyable for the chat you’ll inevitably have with Lori James, the joint’s owner, as she rings you up.