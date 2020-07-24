Best Thai Restaurant

On winter nights, Thai Café’s cozy dining area, perched just off the Green Line’s Western Avenue stop, beckons with warmth, providing respite from the biting cold. The slurpable, spoonable curries and spring rolls filled with crisp vegetables lower your shoulders from around your ears. Choose any of their curries (you can’t go wrong), the pad Thai (especially with tofu and pork), or the “healthy soup,” which, sure, its name might conjure a bowl of clear broth, but trust us here. It teems with bright green broccoli, tender tofu, delicately shredded chicken... and, yes, all that comes in pretty much the best broth ever.