Best Tacos

For proof that the Twin Cities’ best taco eatery lives in a tiny south Minneapolis convenience store, look to the fact that said taco eatery is slowly overtaking said convenience store. Tables have replaced the shelves where Portland Market once packed rows of snacking staples, and while you can still get a big bag of Doritos here, you’ll have to weave past the line of folks waiting to order tender carnitas, steak, asada, and pollo from Tacos El Kevin. Actually: No. Put down the snack chips and order from TEK. At just $2 a pop, their seasoned meat and griddled tortilla marvels give way more bang for your buck—prepped fast, portioned generously, and paired with bright-orange homemade hot sauce you’ll be begging to buy in bulk.



Readers’ Choice: Taco Cat

