Best Biscuits

Biscuits are too often either hockey pucks using rich costumes of garnish to disguise their dense horrors, or cost a fortune at the hand of pastry chefs. Not so at the Standish Cafe, dear reader. Here, they stick to an ideal formula that produces snowflake-perfect drop biscuits for each guest, with flaky layers deposited like an ideal, late-wintertime snowball. Their nubs beg to be broken off and snacked upon long after bellies bulge from Standish’s mains, leaving us sopping and slathering those crags in butter and honey as long our pants’ buttons dare, and only ’cause we wanna.