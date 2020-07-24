Best Sports Bar

St. Paul Tap was introduced to St. Paul spectators in a noisy neon flash. What had once been a middling American pub, Tavern on the Avenue, suddenly became a shimmering barcade. Cabinet games, pinball machines, and one absurdly long foosball table fill the space with active, beer-swilling bodies. TVs blare with basketball games and Call of Duty competitions. It’s easy to get swept up, and that’s the idea. The wall-to-wall diversions help ramp up guests for a night at the nearby Xcel Energy Center. Good thing hockey jerseys are roomy, because their nigh-inexhaustible burger menu demands pregame hedonism.

