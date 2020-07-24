Best Fried Chicken

2019 was The Year of the Fried Chicken Sandwich, which meant tossing the bucket out the window, and no one accepted that challenge quite like Soul Bowl. After running pop-ups around town, Soul Bowl’s summertime food hall debut in the North Loop was ideally timed to premiere their Big K.R.I.T. sandwich. This lordly feast starts with a geologically battered fried chicken breast served on an everything seasoned bun, then adds some never-mealy cherry tomatoes primed to pop, crisp mixed greens, and snappy turkey bacon, and is finished off with a drizzle of MPLS Mambo (sweet honey hot sauce)... and a truly priceless blessing from the rapper himself.

