We have this tendency, when anything bills itself as the best “this” in Minnesota, to want to debunk that claim. Unfortunately—but actually quite fortunately—for us, Smoke in the Pit, which proclaims itself the best barbecue in the state, truly might be. There are the wings: tender, juicy little morsels you’ll want at least a double order of. But you might be surprised to learn that it’s the pulled pork sandwich we go for most often. Maybe it’s not what you’d think to order at a barbecue when there are rib tips and smoked turkey legs on the menu, but it’s a quiet show-stealer nonetheless. Do yourself a favor and round it all out with mac and cheese and slaw. You’ll want the whole smoky shebang.



Readers’ Choice: Revival

