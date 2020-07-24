Best Delicatessen

For such a cozy space, Sikora’s packs in a lot of Poland. It’s got jars of pickles and a meat case resplendent with sausages, a freezer stocked with pickled herring, pints of bigos (a meat and sauerkraut-laden stew), and all. kinds. of. pierogi. There’s no sit-down area or counter for takeaway, but there are self-service stations for fresh paczki—palm-sized glazed doughnuts with various fillings—and hot kielbasa waiting in a steam tray for you to plop into a roll and chow down. Sikora’s is tidy and calm, all the better for browsing.

