Best Splurge

4 Bells is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

Nothing screams decadence like a three-dimensional monument to extravagance, packed on ice to near-overflowing with a menagerie of sea creatures: shucked-to-order oysters, shrimp cocktail, and lobster tails are typical inclusions, possibly with mussels, scallops, or clams, sometimes whatever strikes the fish-buyer’s fancy. While any $200-plus add-on can turn an outing from special to extra-extraordinary, 4 Bells’ takes the top spot for their addition of sumac-laden scallop ceviche, snapper crudo, and the “Should we? Let’s!”-iest of cracker toppings: caviar. Go ahead! ’Cause you’re all that and a side of cocktail sauce.