Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners

Locals know it’s not officially spring until Sea Salt opens for the season. As the heady scent of fried seafood wafts across Minnehaha Park and taps blossom with all manner of local beers, the line of customers grows until the wait for food is an hour-plus. But while the park bustles with families and musicians play on the steps, it’s time well spent. Everyone’s in good spirits, and at the head of the line, treasure awaits: delectable fish tacos and a sprawling deck shaded by towering trees, with Minnehaha Falls roaring mere steps away. Out-of-towners often ask why we put up with such brutal winters—bring them here and let them see for themselves.