Best-Kept Secret

Savory Bake House is a tiny spot, easy to drive past but impossible to forget once tried. The cinnamon rolls and muffins are knockouts, but true to the bakery’s name, the savory goods shine brightest. The offerings are always changing and consistently intriguing: a breakfast pie with potatoes and Cotswald, a braided bread with sweet corn, roasted tomatoes, spinach, and fresh mozzarella. There are layers of flavor unlike anything else in town, somehow light and hearty all at once, and very much worth seeking out, again and again. (Look for the butterscotch-yellow storefront just off East Lake Street.)