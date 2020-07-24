Best Restaurant for a First Date

We have two hard-and-fast rules about first-date locations: cute spot, easy getaway. Nestled on the shore of Lake Nokomis, Sandcastle satisfies both. You can get mains like shrimp tacos or brown rice bowls from the walk-up window of this colorful lakeside shack, but there’s also a two-person picnic bag option with your choice of sandwich, side, fruit, and dessert. (See? Cute!) And its location right off the bike path ensures you can walk or ride off into the proverbial sunset just as quickly as you arrived if your Tinder date sucks IRL. Sure, it’s only open seasonally... but who has the mental energy to go on first dates in the winter anyway?