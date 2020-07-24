Best Bakery

The Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie is the baking world cup, where elite bakers join to compete every four years. Rose Street’s Kate Goodpaster and her crew represented the United States in 2020, and her mentor, chef John Kraus, has medaled before. You don’t have to know any of this to enjoy Rose Street’s goods, where displays full of delicate confections delight the eye and make selecting nearly impossible. The task of choosing is inconsequential, for you’ll end up melting over any and every pastry. If you’re utterly stymied, go with the buttery maple Kouign Amann; it’s in a class by itself.