Best Transformation

Revolution Hall’s half-assed, cashless attempt at delivering a food hall’s variety left so much to be desired that when it closed, few tears were shed. Enter chef Justin Sutherland, who took the mess Rosedale Mall made, scaled down the number of options, and served up a reboot better fitting the Twin Cities’ dining scene. With a mix of standards like Grand Ole Creamery, Smack Shack, and State Fair faves Nordic Waffles, plus Sutherland’s own brainchilds Obachan Chicken & Noodles and Chickpea Hummus Bar, Potluck is proof that local input can make food halls a majestic culinary experience—even inside a mall.