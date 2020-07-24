Best Prix Fixe Menu

Prix fixe menus are supposed to remove the burden of choice. Restaurant Alma’s decadent three-course offering does indeed make for an intrepid evening, but the 12 options (four per course) render decision-making difficult. How to choose between hamachi crudo and duck liver bruschetta? Or lamb ragu and octopus tempura? The simple answer is don’t—go with three other people, everyone pony up the $62 price tag, and share the entire menu. Choice: eliminated! Wine pairings are a $36 add on, but don’t worry, your server will make those selections for you.