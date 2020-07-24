Legendary wisdom says pho cures all—but not all pho cures equally. This is what truly sets apart Pho Pasteur. Their customizable renditions are potently delicious, with savory broths seemingly spiced and simmered to flush out the tundra’s worst with each slurp. A bowl of Pho Ga or Pho Tai Chin Nac (mixed to taste with the right balance of fresh basil, limes, and snappy jalapenos) serves a vicious haymaker to even the worst ailments out there. Pair any of the pho with steaming hot Jasmine tea and walk out a swaggering winner.