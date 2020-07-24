Best Bartender

Oh, the Eagles Club: cheap prices, A+ chicken fingers, top-tier karaoke. And making sure you have the best time, every time, is the world’s sweetest, fastest bartender. She’s balletic behind the stick, as tough and as elegant as Tonya Harding. And to be clear, that’s a compliment! To our knowledge she never beat up a rival, though we bet she’d leap to our defense if push came to shove. But when she’s pouring a pint or cooking a Jakeeno’s bar pie or asking whether you want whipped cream on the Jello shot she just pulled from the fridge, she’s always doing it with a wink and a smile. (We only wish we got back before COVID hit to get her name.)