Best Mediterranean

In less than a year, Olive & Lamb has ushered in a much needed taste of Iran in northeast Minneapolis. Whether you’re taking the traditional route by ordering one of the restaurant’s many kebab or shawarma entrees, or going new school and getting items Chipotle-style in a bowl, the offerings are rich and satisfying, honoring tradition with a modern twist. Standout appetizers like lemon saffron wings and housemade Persian ice cream with pistachios, saffron, and a hint of rose water illustrate just how welcome of an addition Olive & Lamb is to the culinary tapestry of the Central Avenue corridor.