Best Coffee Shop

Northern Coffeeworks is that rare breed of coffee shop that combines the artistry of third-wave coffee culture with the warmth of a cozy neighborhood hangout. They roast their own coffee, serve a full brunch menu, and deliver lattes tableside without disturbing the milk-foam rosette on top. Like the coffee shop’s namesake climate, the drink menu changes with the seasons, but its focus on local and housemade ingredients is a constant. Luckily, some of the best selections are offered year-round, like the orange lavender latte, which has a delicately herbal, just-sweet-enough quality that’s as unique as the surroundings.



