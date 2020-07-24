Best Bar Trend

Teetotalling bar patrons were once forced to settle for pint-sized glasses of fountain soda, or worse—saccharine mocktails, thrown together from a hodgepodge of fruit juices. No more: Today’s non-drinkers can enjoy savory beverages crafted with just as much care as traditional cocktails. Whether they’re listed as “non-alcoholic,” “zero-proof,” or “spirit-free,” these concoctions feature complex flavors that hold their own with their boozy compatriots, thanks to ingredients like fresh herbs, bitters, and vinegars. They’re even served in the same fancy glassware, with a garnish or two. This kind of innovation deserves a (non-alcoholic) toast.