Best Indian Restaurant

The team at Namaste India Grill & Brew House is not interested in cutting corners or muting flavors. From homemade chutneys and flatbreads to fresh ingredients and house spice blends, this Arden Hills gem serves some of the most thoughtful flavors around. Their expansive menu offers classic takeout items like tikka masala and chicken makhani. Staples aside, look for regional and street foods that are harder to come by in Minnesota’s restaurant scene, like chaat, chola bhatura, and vada pav. With excellent customer service, great drinks, and house-made desserts, it’s easy to see why they’re becoming a Twin Cities favorite.