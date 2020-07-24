Best Patio/Outdoor Seating

Muddy Waters is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

Everyone loves a rooftop view or a sunny sidewalk, but some of the most magical outdoor seating arrangements have the power to transport you from a busy city street to a quiet, secretive nook. The situation at Minneapolis’s Muddy Waters is the latter. It’s a fairly narrow alleyway—even more so when patrons crowd into the little café tables lining either wall—but it’s got romantic tea lights, greenery, and an unobstructed view of the sky. It’s a quiet place best enjoyed with a cocktail (may we recommend a paloma?), a book, and the exciting sensation that you could be anywhere and nowhere at all.