Any liquor store offering soul-nourishing lasagna to go with a case of Grain Belt is The Best Liquor Store. Morelli’s supplements the benefits of a full liquor store—craft beer, local booze, and canned wine—with the joys of a small Italian market. Besides lasagna in the freezer, there are also towers of pizza, pints of gelato, housemade Italian seasoning mix, pasta and barbecue sauces, and “Handy Packs” containing four boneless chicken breasts, four sirloin steaks, six boneless pork chops, six ground sirloin patties, and a two-pound boneless ham. The market’s well-rounded selection of food and drink and a casual air make this historic one-stop shop an absolute delight to visit for provisions—liquid or solid. Just make sure to bring cash; no cards are accepted.



Readers’ Choice: Surdyk’s

