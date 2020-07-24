Best Sushi

Ever sit down to lunch, order a few sushi rolls to share, then order another two or three sushi rolls to share, then order some more rolls to share, then... order again? This keeps happening to us at Momo Sushi: more, more sushi. “How about the smoked salmon and the eel avocado? The shrimp tempura was great, should we get the salmon tempura? That spider roll looks wild, can we try that? I don’t know about you all, but I could go for another eel avocado.” Luckily, an excellent lunch special—two rolls for $8 or three for $11—means we’ve been able to do it without going fully sushi broke. (Yet.) Get the momo too, if you have room after all the rolls.



Readers’ Choice: Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro