Best Brunch

Brunch is best eaten in groups, and Modern Times has something for everyone. With the menu available into the early evening both Saturday and Sunday, fans of mid-morning meals will find comfort in the scrambles, filled with locally sourced meats (or tempeh) and hearty vegetables. Or, those more inclined to the “unch” part of brunch can enjoy a variety of sandwiches. Plant-based eaters will be happy to know that most items can be veganized, and Modern Times’ tofu replacement for eggs is incredibly flavorful. Even classic breakfast folks will find satisfying pancakes, French toast, and oatmeal on the delightfully funky menu.



