Best Farmers Market

We once heard a Midtown Farmers Market vendor (who shall remain nameless) describe it as “the old hippie farmers market.” And that’s exactly what makes it so great! It’s small; it’s close-knit; it feels by and for the community it’s in. (Case in point: It was the first MN farmers market to accept SNAP-EBT.) And as the market works to establish a more permanent space, it’s located in the parking lot of the wonderful Moon Palace Books/Geek Love Cafe, which means you can pick up a paperback and sip an iced coffee while you shop for the week’s healthy, GMO-free produce. Is there a better way to spend a Saturday morning?