Best New Bar

Say you want a good cocktail. Not something crafty that takes 15 minutes to assemble, comes garnished with an herb garden, and costs the same as five Grain Belts. We’re talking something solid, tasty, boozy but balanced, where you can come as you are, nothing’s fussy, and everyone’s having fun. Well, Robb Jones and Elliot Manthey made Meteor just for you. Tucked between Northeast and the North Side, they sell modestly priced cocktails, and bake Mucci’s frozen pizzas in one of their behind-the-bar ovens. Crafty drinks in a not-so-crafty setting? Race you there.