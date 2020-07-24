Best Martini

Sipping on a proper martini, seated in the swank confines of Rice Park’s delightful French bistro, Meritage, it’s impossible not to feel like high society—and even more so after a second round. Their bartenders mix the drink to perfection; Meritage’s dirty martinis are served with delectable olives and a hint of salty brine that complements the crisp bite of liquor, without overwhelming. Plus, they know martinis just feel a little fancier when served in coupe glasses. When you need a refreshing pick-me-up, or want to feel like le beau monde for a night, Meritage’s martinis are the ticket.