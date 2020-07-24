Best Happy Hour (After Work)

Are huevos rancheros really an appetizer? Are fish and chips? Memory Lanes doesn’t care, both are $5 every damn day from 3 to 6 p.m., along with three other entree-sized “apps.” Beers are even less ($2.75 pints, $3.25 cans, $3.75 tallboys, $11 pitchers), and booze is a cut-rate $3.25 off the rail. The only thing that’s full price is the bowling, but one need not be a roller to make this your go-to post-work drink spot. Belly up at the retro bar with a few colleagues from marketing and talk shit about the new VP while the sweet sounds of falling pins ring in the background.

Readers’ Choice: Psycho Suzi’s

