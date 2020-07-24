Best Doughnuts

Before there were sugar-bomb cereals, neon-colored yogurt in tubes, or unicorn frappes, there were doughnuts: simple, beautiful wads of sugar-fried dough intended to deliver a sweet punch of energy to start the day off right. For over 70 years, Mel-O-Glaze has been serving up sweets to folks who visit its charming south Minneapolis shop. They’ve got apple fritters, chocolate eclairs, sprinkles galore, and bear claws the size of your head. But what Mel-O-Glaze really specializes in is the perfect glazed doughnut: fresh, warm, and ready to melt in your mouth. Arrive early enough to grab their doughnut holes, which staff attest are legendarily addictive.



Readers’ Choice: Glam Doll Donuts

