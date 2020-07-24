Best Mocktails

Marvel Bar is one of 2020’s posthumous honorees. For more on why they’re being recognized, see here.

Say, that’s a nice nationally recognized cocktail bar you’ve got there. Sure would be a shame if someone... got rid of all the alcohol. And yet, that’s exactly what Marvel Bar did this January with “Dry,” a new concept that introduced a slew of truly inventive alcohol-less drinks and minimized the visibility of booze in the space. It was a bold experiment that asked just what a bar is, without making folks feel bad about their choices, whatever those may be—you could still get a stiff drink if you wanted one! “We want to make sure that anybody walking through here is as comfortable as possible,” GM Peder Schweigert told City Pages. We’ll raise an NA drink to that.