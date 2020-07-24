Best Latin American Restaurant

Mañana in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood is the perfect place for any craving, mood, or need. The restaurant serves up exceptional renditions of Salvadorian and Mexican staples like tamales and yuca frita in their recently expanded space, which includes a full bar, a patio, and two dining rooms. Dine on homestyle cooking, tap Mexican beers, and enjoy an inviting atmosphere, all at affordable prices. Don’t miss out on ordering some of their beloved hot, fresh-off-the-griddle pupusas served with curtido, salsa, rice, and beans. Add jamaica or some horchata to ensure you’re getting the most joyous experience.

