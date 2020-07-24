Best Restaurant in St. Paul

Diners have been spellbound by Magic Noodle’s artistry from day one, with word of their artisans’ skill traveling well beyond Midway. Here, the allure includes being drawn into your meal’s performance, which culminates in bowls of broth that are balanced in depth and spice, coiled with noodles hand-pulled before one’s very eyes. Bop between shareable, traditional Chinese appetizers, a bowl of Chonqing noodles that are toothy perfection bathed in chili oil, or maybe a dish of the restaurant’s tender Shanxi shaved noodles, all offered affordably and in an environment that belies the precision entailed in each meal. Make no mistake: That feeling you’re experiencing is awe.

