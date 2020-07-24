Best Meatless Burger

Trio specializes in delivering plant-based soul food, and offers several burger options. The best is big in flavor and leans toward comfort food on the palate. The Mac Attack is a Beyond Burger topped with more of their staple mac and cheeze than the bun can hold. But it’s not just regular old mac and cheeze—it’s buffalo mac and cheeze, drizzled with their ranch dressing. This wild mix of textures and flavors keeps taste buds busy, but still lets each ingredient have its own chance to shine, creating an ideal meatless burger experience.