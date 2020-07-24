Best Steak

In America’s modern dining free-for-all, Lindey’s has stayed in business at the corner of Nowhere and Neverheardofit since 1958 by serving a menu that’s just four options large—no, not “long”... go and see what we mean! Each steak arrives cooked to perfection, delivered with service so timelessly warm that even the most unruly steer (or customer) would be pacified by Lindey’s charms. Steaks are accompanied with non-negotiable bottomless salad, grease-less hashbrowns, warm garlic bread, and pickled watermelon rind in quantities so bountiful that Lindey’s seems invested in stuffing its patrons not just today and tomorrow, but for another 60 years.



