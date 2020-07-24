Silhouette is a fitting name for a beer that’s long lived in another’s shadow. We won’t mention the other local imperial stout that gets all the attention, because it’s high time the signature beer of Stillwater gets its moment in the sun. Silhouette has been remarkably consistent since debuting in 2013. In that time, Lift Bridge opened a taproom, refurbished that taproom, ventured into soda and then seltzer, and through dynastic shifts, Silhouette’s excellence has not wavered (nor has its 99 rating on Beer Advocate). Calendars can be set by its release date, and if you’ve been smart enough to cellar older releases, you have a time capsule of what greatness in local brewing tastes like.

Readers’ Choice: Surly Furious

