Best Suburban Brewery

The destination brewery located on the banks of the St. Croix River has maintained a delicate balance between keeping pace with crafty trends and pleasing their staunchest supporters. Their brewers run the gamut between cranking out fun seltzers at a clip, stocking the taproom with rotating limited-release craft brews, whimsical non-alcoholic choices like Mini Donut Cream Soda and a ridiculously good root beer, and true Minnesota standards like Farm Girl and Hop Dish. This is why, since 2008, a visit to Lift Bridge has kept jaunts to Stillwater fruitful and fresh—unlike some of its stale, antique peers.