Best Chocolate

The A-listers at Legacy Chocolates are the truffles, offered in cocoa intensities ranging from 41 to 99 percent. Flavors include a richly fruity raspberry, a well-balanced sweet-and-salty Himalayan caramel, and ever-changing liqueur varieties spiked with local spirits. But don’t overlook the ultra-chocolatey baked goods, like chocolate zucchini cake, chocolate-studded scones, and dense, fudge-like brownies. Wash it all down with a shot of sipping chocolate, a bittersweet beverage reminiscent of guzzling from one of those chocolate fountains—except that it’s socially acceptable and easily attainable on a weekday afternoon.