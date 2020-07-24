Best Airport Eats

At the mouth of Concourse C, a quick-service version of the original Chinese-Minnesotan restaurant empire is tucked away and dimly lit, ideal for a quick recharge and refill. They serve a breakfast bahn mi with cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon, chili mayo, and kimchi, while a lunch and dinnertime combo entrée costs less than $9, and may be the best value in the airport. For dessert, there’s red cherry froyo and chocolate dipped fortune cookies. Though a nearby marquee flashes a classic Bloody Mary, why not expand your horizons? Leann Chin’s menu includes a dozen cocktails and a Japanese boilermaker made with Sapporo and Hakutsuru sake. Also, real humans still work here.