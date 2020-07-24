Best Restaurant Worth the Drive

From March through September, southwestern Minnesota’s Lakeview Drive Inn is a sweet summer curiosity, full of nostalgia and history. Cruise through this unique drive-in restaurant, where local high schoolers provide curb service and vintage car enthusiasts congregate to show off their collections at one of the state’s oldest operating burger joints. Lakeview began as a root beer stand in 1938 before its owners added walls, turning it into a fully formed restaurant by 1953. True to its roots, the place still serves homemade root beer brewed from a secret recipe, perfected over the course of 80 years. A giant root beer barrel has even been enshrined via chainsaw in a 100-year-old elm tree stump.