Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis

Lakes and Legends is the sprawling beer hall that occupies the entire ground floor of the LPM Apartments tower in Loring Park, and the anchor bar of the neighborhood. Hops hail from right here in Minnesota, brews are poured by bartenders who remember your name, and the closing-time playlists are adorable. During the dead of winter, it’s an indoor yard party, and summer becomes a block party—and your dog’s favorite place to get pets, eat treats, and hang out with all its dog friends. Some weekends the bar transforms into a craft market; others it hosts paint-by-numbers pet portraits. Food comes by way of Eggy’s, Lotus, or the food truck parked right outside.

