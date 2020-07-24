Best Service

Word of mouth has led flocks of cityfolk to this popular food truck-turned-restaurant run by a family known for serving high-quality Mexican eats and treating guests like one of their own, whether we’re dining in or simply swinging through. Beyond La Tapatia’s fresh tortillas and incredible salsas, the restaurant shines because staff go above and beyond to accommodate customers’ tastes, welcoming customization and questions. Takeout boxes are always labeled, with liquids and garnishes nicely separated. And when they bring out those fresh Mexican brownies and agua frescas, you may find yourself asking how to best become part of La Tapatia’s “forever family.”

