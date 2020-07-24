Best Korean Restaurant

“Soondubu jjigae” translates to “silky tofu stew,” the specialty of Kimchi Tofu House. The dish’s Korean name is important because these two core elements are independently glorious, but together form an experience. The tofu is a velvety-silky texture that can only be freshly made, completely unpressed. The broth at the heart of the stew is umami-forward, with a flavor directly akin to kimchi. Choose add-ins and a spice level not tuned to Midwestern palates, crack a raw egg into the still-boiling stew, and eat with rice for one of the warmest, most filling, comforting things you can do for yourself.

Readers’ Choice: Hoban Korean BBQ