Best Tea Shop

Looking to venture into a world of sipping that hints more readily at clouds and departures than earthen allegiances? Head straight for Jinx Tea, the Scandinavian-modern cafe located on the cusp of Linden Hills and Edina. Small bursts of brilliance are in abundance at Jinx, and sometimes they cascade straight from the tap. Hot and cold potions come in rainbow hues, mixed in palettes of mind-boggling complexity, available in textures that run the gamut from iced to frizzante, steaming to boba, and in sizes from wee to full growler. Never before has tea been this seriously fun.