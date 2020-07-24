Best State Fair Food

At the State Fair, a balanced meal means an old-school fried food in one hand and something new and novel in the other. Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds offers a bit of each, rebooting a fair staple with flavors like ranch, garlic, and jalapeño. It’s those last ones you want, with their flecks of actual pepper, which provide moderate but noticeable heat—a rarity at the Great Minnesota Eat-Together. The combination of spicy/salty/crunchy/creamy/gooey hits all the right notes, and even if you’re not sharing, they’ll be gone in an instant. Find it on Nelson Street, next to the Giant Slide.

Readers’ Choice: Cheese Curds

