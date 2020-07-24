Best Bar Food

Iron Door’s menu is perplexingly demanding for a neighborhood beer-and-a-bump-style watering hole. You would (and should) think twice about ordering duck in a place like this, but the roasted duck French dip is assuredly delectable, masterfully roasted to tender, chopped, and topped with gruyere and a side of duck jus to keep everything on the damper side of moist. Look for tacos like mom used to make—if mom used double corn tortillas. The pub’s pork tots and Indian-leaning cauliflower fritters are utterly unexpected, too. Iron Door’s kitchen crew puts in the work without needing to, and it shows.